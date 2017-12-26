Chipolopolo can win CHAN

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FORMER national team skipper Christopher Katongo says the Chipolopolo are capable of winning the 2018 Morocco African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Katongo said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the Ziyo Tembo-captained side has the ammunition to lift the CHAN trophy on February 4.

Katongo, who captained the Chipolopolo to a maiden Africa Cup of Nations victory in 2012 in Libreville, Gabon, said coach Wedson Nyirenda has assembled a formidable squad capable of withstanding pressure in Morocco.

He, however, said players need to be focused if they are to make an impact at the three-week-long tournament.

Katongo said there are no underdogs in modern football and that all….http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/