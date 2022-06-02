Chipolopolo arrive in enemy territory

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

BUOYANT Chipolopolo arrived in Ivory Coast yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with midfielder Emmanuel Banda saying the game against the Elephants will test the players’ character. Banda, who features for Swedish side Allsvenskan Djurgardens, said the match set for Yamoussoukro is important because it will also define who the players are. He said Zambia has a good team with players that are determined to get desired results and return to the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing the last three editions. “It feels good to finally be here. It’s good that every one of us is now here. This first game is very important because it’s going to drive us in the upcoming games, although it will be a difficult game since we are playing away from home,” Banda said. “I believe we have a good team capable of playing any team in Africa and stand toe-to-toe with them. So this is going to be a game that will define who we are as a team, so we will go there and do our level best and hope for a win.” He called on the nation to rally behind the Chipolopolo. “We need the support, this is a different team. We need to go to the Africa Cup after being absent from the past three editions. I feel this is something different and we have players who also feel that we really need to go to the Africa Cup. The fans should rally behind us because their support means a lot,” Banda said. The team had a CLICK TO READ MORE