Chipolopolo aim at Carthage Eagles

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOUR days after recording a vital away victory against Mauritania, the Chipolopolo will today be seeking to maintain the winning streak in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifying race but have a tougher test against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Last Friday, Zambia edged Mauritania 2-1 in a Group B encounter in Nouakchott while Tunisia thumped Equatorial Guinea 3-0 to take the top position.

Skipper Enock Mwepu and diminutive Prince Mumba contributed a goal each to hand interim head coach Beston Chambeshi a winning start.

Chambeshi said during a briefing yesterday that he spotted some grey areas during the match against Mauritania.

“We have psyched the players and we saw some loopholes and we saw areas where we played better. So we are looking at the whole team so that we play a collective game,” he said.

“For sure we saw some lapses in the team, so we are talking about them because we do not have enough time to go through them but we will make sure we amend that.”

