Chipolopolo aim at Bafana Bafana

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER winning on penalties in their respective fixtures on Wednesday, Zambia and South Africa face off in the final of the four-nation tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today.

While hosts Zambia saw off Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-all in regulation time, South Africa edged Angola 6-5 in the shootouts after recording a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

After the Zimbabwe match, Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda was happy with the character exhibited by his team by twice coming from behind to force the match into penalties.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/