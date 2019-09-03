Chipimo’s resignation reality check

AFTER 10 years of being in the opposition, National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo has quit politics to pursue life in agriculture and other sectors.

Mr Chipimo, who founded NAREP on March 2, 2010, says he wants to concentrate his energies on agricultural diversification, taking technology to rural areas, finding power solutions for villagers and being a mentor to the younger generation.

Among his downturns in politics, Mr Chipimo regrets the many defections his party suffered.

“I did not have a greater stamp of moral authority and as a result NAREP suffered defections. I also naively funded the party, instead I should have allowed others to do what they thought was best,” Mr Chipimo said.

He regrets that he utilised resources from his businesses to run NAREP.

“I did not plan well for the future. I had a rosy view of the future,” he said.

Certainly, Mr Chipimo’s decision and admission sends a strong message to those intending to form political parties as well as those who have already formed parties.

It is a call to a reality check on the motives for forming a political party.

As rightly confessed by the former NAREP president, he did not have the correct picture of what is involved in politics and in particular running a political party.

Evidently, this is the situation with many other political parties who only occupy space in ECZ files without any visible impact on the ground.

While it is good for democracy to have many political parties because it gives people a wide choice, they ought to be birthed on strong ideologies and conviction.

Those who opt to form political parties should be convinced that they are called to serve and should be ready to lay down their lives as and when need arises.

Before anyone forms a political party, they should sit down to count the cost and be convinced that they can afford it.

Unfortunately, most of our politicians are blinded by the prestige and privileges that come in an event that a political party forms Government.

For instance, when one forms a party, they are preoccupied by becoming president without considering the sacrifices required and the need to uphold intra-party democracy.

For instance, we do not think when NAREP was being formed in 2010, they envisioned themselves in opposition for a decade without winning any parliamentary seat or local government seat, let alone getting closer to the corridors of power.

Yes, we have political parties that have been in opposition even much longer but their impact is visible.

That is politics! Throughout these years a political party is expected to remain relevant and provide checks and balances to Government. This requires a lot more than being mere talk show guests.

This is why it is even more prudent for one to join already existing political parties as opposed to going it alone especially that in Zambia it is difficult to distinguish political parties on the basis of ideologies. This is why politicians find it easy to move from one political party to another.

There is no need for the country to have so many political parties that are not adding value to democracy but merely existing on paper.

These are so many political parties but come election time they fail to participate due to lack of capacity.

Most of these are lone parties without grassroot structures and only identified by an individual.

These are parties which fold up when the founder quits or expires.

In May this year, the Registrar of Societies deregistered some political parties for defaulting in paying annual returns.

Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda’s Heritage Party was among those deregistered.

About 15 political parties were warned of possible deregistration.

One wonders, should it even take the Registrar of Societies for some of these political parties to realise that they are of no relevance.

Certainly not! Some political party leaders should be sincere and bold enough to tell themselves that politics is probably not their calling and move on to other things like Mr Chipimo has done.

We also believe that though NAREP has been left in other hands to continue, it is better to close shop and members who still want to pursue politics can join other viable political parties that have similar ideologies.

Having so many docile political parties does not add value to democracy. Actually it just clutters Zambia’s political arena making the country’s democracy at times look like a big joke.

Hopefully, other political party leaders will be as bold as Mr Chipimo and call it a day.