Chipimo takes charge at BoZ

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has appointed deputy Bank of Zambia governor in charge of operations Francis Chipimo as the central bank’s acting governor.

Dr Chipimo will head the bank pending Parliament’s ratification of the substantive governor, Christopher Mvunga.

This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

“The President of the Republic of Zambia has appointed Bank of Zambia deputy governor [operations] Dr Francis Chipimo to act as Bank of Zambia governor owing to the pending ratification of the substantive governor by the National Assembly,” the statement reads.

Last Saturday, President Lungu appointed Mr Mvunga, who was deputy Secretary to the Cabinet finance and economic affairs, as governor.