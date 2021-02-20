Chipepo out of Prison

ELIZABETH CATUVELA

Lusaka

AFTER punching above the team’s weight, coach Mwenya Chipepo has decided to leave fifth-placed Prison Leopards for relegation-threatened and fellow promoted side Indeni, where he will be hoping to work out another miracle.

Chipepo, who has never hidden his desires of one day coaching Power Dynamos, has obviously decided that his ambitions are better served with the Oilmen, who are looking to establish themselves in the top flight. CLICK