Chipepo out of Prison

February 20, 2021
POWER Dynamos defender Allan Kamwanga (left) beats Kitwe United midfieler Robin Siame during a Super Division Week 22 match in Kitwe yesterday. Kitwe won 1-0 PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

ELIZABETH CATUVELA
Lusaka
AFTER punching above the team’s weight, coach Mwenya Chipepo has decided to leave fifth-placed Prison Leopards for relegation-threatened and fellow promoted side Indeni, where he will be hoping to work out another miracle.
Chipepo, who has never hidden his desires of one day coaching Power Dynamos, has obviously decided that his ambitions are better served with the Oilmen, who are looking to establish themselves in the top flight. CLICK 

