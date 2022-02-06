Chipepo gets one over in-law as Nkana sink

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Arthur Davies, Kitwe

POWER 2 BUILDCON 0

MWENYA Chipepo managed to get one over his brother-in-law John Lungu, who was making a return to Buildcon, as Power Dynamos got back to winning ways following three consecutive draws. In a game of two halves, the work that Power did in the first half proved enough, with Luka Chamanga's goal on 21 minutes and Kilonji Mwepu's three minutes later making the difference. At full time, both coaches gave their post-match duties to their assistants, with Songwe Chalwe praising his team for the win. "It is good to return to winning ways after going the last three games with no win," he said. "Our boys were in a hurry to score, that's why we missed a lot of chances in the game." Buildcon assistant Emmanuel Chibuye admitted that his team, which lost coach Boyd Mulwanda to Kansanshi Dynamos last weekend as Lungu came in as a replacement in mid-week, lost the match in the first half. Power had the first break with striker Kennedy Musonda setting up midfielder Joshua Mutale, but the unmarked young star shot wide in the first minute. In the fifth minute, skipper Godfrey Ngwenya took matters in his hands making a solo run before shooting from outside the box, but the effort was too weak for Buildcon keeper Prince Melekani. It was an all-out Power attack in the opening 10 minutes and the golden chance fell to Musonda in the 10th minute when he beat an offside trap to be in a one-on-one position with Melekani. However, the striker raced a few steps and curled the ball but Melekani pushed it for a corner. Mwepu was