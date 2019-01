MAYENGO NYIRENDA

THE Devil’s Street and Nabvutika township in Chipata will be renamed to avoid having names that suggest evil worship and poverty, Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has said.

Mr Mwale has called for renaming of the two places in Chipata district.

He said Zambia is a Christian nation which does not need to have names with bad meanings