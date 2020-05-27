Chipata in salary arrears

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

UNIONISED workers at Chipata City Council have not been paid salaries for five months.

Zambia Congress of Trade Unions district chairperson Ronald Mbuzi says the affected workers are in division two, three and four.

In a letter dated May 20, 2020 to Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila, Mr Mbuzi says failure to pay workers at the local authority is an infringement on their human rights and against labour laws.

“This is a very sad situation for our colleagues. One can just imagine how they survive in terms of rentals, school fees for children and other basic needs,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Mbuzi says his office is under pressure from workers who are demanding answers on when they will be paid their five-month salary arrears.

Mr Mbuzi says the labour movement in the province wants Dr Nsemukila to help resolve the issue of unpaid salaries at the council.