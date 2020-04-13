Chipata farmers embrace crop diversification

KELLY NJOMBO, Chipata

CHIPATA district agriculture co-ordinator Philimon Lungu says demand for cooking oil in the area has resulted in several farmers diversifying from growing maize to soya beans, sunflower and groundnuts.

Mr Lungu, however, expressed concern that farmers who planted groundnuts are likely to produce low yields due to a disease called rosette.

He said previously farmers in the district only concentrated on growing maize at the expense of other crops.

Mr Lungu said in an interview on Friday that more farmers are now growing soya beans, groundnuts and sunflower due to demand of the crops CLICK TO READ MORE