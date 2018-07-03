Chipata council, UN Habitat strike deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Chipata City Council in conjunction with UN Habitat Zambia has embarked on a project to upgrade unplanned settlements.

Council public relations manager Kameko Manda said the programme will enhance service delivery in the affected areas.

Ms Manda said this in an interview in Chipata recently.

“A pilot project has begun in Magazine Township, and will be rolled out to the other unplanned settlements which have been legalized under the Urban and Regional Planning Act.”

She said the estimated cost of the pilot programme in Magazine Township is K 370,000.00.

The Council has started door to door sensitization in Magazine Township on CLICK TO READ MORE