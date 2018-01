CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

UNITED States of America-based long-distance runner Jordan Chipangama may miss this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia due to a tight schedule at work.

Chipangama said in an interview from his base yesterday that he has limited time to train from the time he acquired a job at the World Health Organisation.

"I might not be there [at the Commonwealth Games]. I have had no time to train due to work commitment," Chipangama said.