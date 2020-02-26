Chinyemba can smell medal

ROBINSON KUNDA and CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

FLYWEIGHT boxer Patrick Chinyemba yesterday entered the medal brackets at the ongoing Africa Olympic qualifying tournament in Senegal after producing an enthralling performance to beat Dewit Bekele Wibshet of Ethiopia 5-0 and qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Chinyemba dominated the fight from the first round and made swift movements in the ring, which made it difficult for his opponent to catch him.