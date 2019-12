MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A 60-YEAR-OLD man of Chinsali district has been arrested for alleged incest and impregnating his 16-year-old granddaughter.

The suspect, of Chumbu village, is alleged to have been sexually abusing his granddaughter since 2017.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase, who has withheld names of the suspect and the victim, said in an interview that the man was arrested