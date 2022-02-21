Chingola man dies after receiving beating from girlfriend’s men

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 42-YEAR-OLD man of Chingola has died after his 25-year-old girlfriend allegedly hired two men to beat him when he went to collect a parcel from her house.

The woman has been apprehended by police to help with investigations into the matter.

Copperbelt Province acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said the beating of the victim happened on Tuesday last week around 18:00 hours in Chingola’s Kapisha Township but the man died on Saturday.

Mr Kasale said in an interview yesterday that the victim’s mother, Fridah Chisanga, 56, of house number 38, Mushili Street in Chingola’s Nchanga North, reported the matter to the police.

Ms Chisanga told police officers that her son, Thomas Kafwanka, of house number 23, Mwata Road in Kapisha Township, died after being assaulted by two men who were allegedly organised by his girlfriend identified as Mary Chisala