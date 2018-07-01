Chinese shoots boy

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy of Chambeshi is nursing serious injuries at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after allegedly being shot by a Chinese national as he was collecting firewood in the bush.John Mumba of Kalusale said from his hospital bed in Luangwa ward yesterday that he was in the bush picking firewood when he saw a Chinese point a gun at him and pull the trigger.

Mumba said he managed to gather strength and ran towards his mother’s house before he collapsed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/