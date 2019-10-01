Chinese power firm eyes Zambia

JACK MWEWA, Guangzhou, China

CHINA Power Company, one of the firms under China Resource Group, is ready to help Zambia mitigate electricity challenges it is currently faced with.

The multi-operational firm also wants to import coffee beans and cotton from Zambian farmers to meet the growing international demand.

Olive Zhen, deputy director of corporate communication at the thermal power plant general office, said this during a tour of African and Latin American journalists at the plant last week.

"China Power is more than willing to invest and partner with the Zambian government in generation of thermal power if invited by