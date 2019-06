NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chambishi

CHINA Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Group (CNMC), which has a US$1.1 billion investment in Chambishi Non-Ferrous Africa Corporation (NFCA), has declared interest in taking over operations of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola.

Government is looking for a credible investor to take over KCM, which is facing operational challenges. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/