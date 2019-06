JUSTINAH MUKUKA, Lusaka and CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a Chinese couple in Mumbwa on Wednesday has been arrested in Lusaka.

Jinrong Yon, 53, and Zuming Hu, 49, of Sun Share shop in Mumbwa were brutally killed in their shop in which they sold assorted items.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/