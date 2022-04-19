Chinese hires SA-based assassins to kill fellow national

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN AN unearthed crime syndicate, two South Africans, a Ugandan and two Chinese have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Zhang Lian-an, proprietor of Lian-an Mining Limited in Chingola.

Police say one of the suspects, Cheng Moyn, 42, of China Club Hotel in Lusaka, allegedly hired the three men from South Africa to come and shoot dead Mr Zhang. Investigations established that after the shooting incident in March this year which left Mr Zhang with three gunshot wounds in his chest, Mr Cheng allegedly paid the assassins K200, 000 so that they could execute the bloody task. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement yesterday that five suspects, who are also believed to be behind robberies involving Chinese, have been arrested over the Chingola crime. The suspects include Henry Kwotek, 40, a Ugandan, of 44 Ponana Sreet in Gauteng, Lucky Singate, 32, a South African, of house number 30, Ngcola Kwanobuale, and Mawande Qnoqnoza, 34, a South African, of house number 41 in Mqolomba. They are all South African residents.

"The three suspects were interviewed and they led to