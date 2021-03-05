Chinese firm pours cash in LS-MFEZ

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

SUNDA Group has actualised its investment in Zambia and has begun construction of two factories at a cost of US$110 million at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ).

The two factories will manufacture ceramic tiles under the brand Twyford and Softcare baby diapers at US$100 million and US$10 million respectively, with production expected to start in April.

Sunda Group vice-president Daniel Wang said during a meeting between the Zambia Consulate General that the investment has already created 500 jobs at construction phase and is expected to create 1,500 jobs once production begins.