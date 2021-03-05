KALONDE NYATI
Lusaka
SUNDA Group has actualised its investment in Zambia and has begun construction of two factories at a cost of US$110 million at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ).
The two factories will manufacture ceramic tiles under the brand Twyford and Softcare baby diapers at US$100 million and US$10 million respectively, with production expected to start in April.
Sunda Group vice-president Daniel Wang said during a meeting between the Zambia Consulate General that the investment has already created 500 jobs at construction phase and is expected to create 1,500 jobs once production begins.
Chinese firm pours cash in LS-MFEZ
