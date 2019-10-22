KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
ZHONGKAI International Zambia Limited has bought over 1,500 tonnes of dried cassava chip from smallholder farmersworth about US$200,000, improving their livelihood.
The firm specialised in the production of biofuels requires smallholder farmers to supply 150 tonnes of cassava feedstock on a daily basis.
Musika Development Initiatives Zambia Limited has partnered with Zhongkai International to provide an assured and transparent market for the cassava crop, and READ MORE
Chinese firm buys 1,500tn cassava
