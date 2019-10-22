Chinese firm buys 1,500tn cassava

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZHONGKAI International Zambia Limited has bought over 1,500 tonnes of dried cassava chip from smallholder farmersworth about US$200,000, improving their livelihood.

The firm specialised in the production of biofuels requires smallholder farmers to supply 150 tonnes of cassava feedstock on a daily basis.

Musika Development Initiatives Zambia Limited has partnered with Zhongkai International to provide an assured and transparent market for the cassava crop, and