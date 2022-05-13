Chinese envoy takes office, shares dream

ANITA CHIMUSANYA, Lusaka

RECENTLY, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui answered questions on China-Zambia relations, bilateral cooperation and international and regional situation in his first interview from major Zambian newspapers. These issues are of particular interest to Zambian readers. Here is the full text of the interview: Your Excellency, welcome to your new post as the Chinese ambassador to Zambia. Please brief us about your diplomatic career. Amb. Du: I feel very much honoured to be appointed as the 16th Chinese ambassador to Zambia. Zambia is the first country where I serve as ambassador. I once worked in the European Department and Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Chinese embassy in Germany and in Austria. Before coming to Zambia, I served as the consul general in Hamburg. The past experience has made me feel that, both as developing countries, China and Zambia have enjoyed friendly relations that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples with a profound historical heritage. I’m looking forward to working with people from all walks of life in Zambia to continue our friendship, promote our cooperation and benefit the two countries and peoples. Having been engaged in China’s diplomacy in Europe, you now set foot on African land. What’s your impression of Zambia? Amb. Du: Though it is the first time I come to Zambia, I could tell you that this beautiful country is no stranger to me. The China-Zambia all-weather friendship, a much told tale, has been carried forward for generations and is a “compulsory history course” to Chinese students and the “first lesson” to diplomats. After reading all the minutes of talks, I was moved by the history of exchanges and friendship between the elder generation of the Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, Deng Xiaoping and Zambian founding father President Kenneth Kaunda. That inspired me and my colleagues to fulfil our mission. I never forget when late Premier Zhou Enlai commented on China-Zambia friendship in his very last years, “The torch which we held high and led and inspired the younger generation will be passed down forever.” I have three main impressions. First, China-Zambia friendship is one that always carries the DNA of embracing the world. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our two countries have built up mutual respect and equal treatment, and have given firm support on CLICK TO READ MORE