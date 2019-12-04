Chinese envoy gives crop production hints

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ZAMBIA needs scientific support to increase crop production, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has said.

Mr Li said for Zambia to hit the ground hard, the country needs to invest in modern methods of crop production and diversification in the agriculture sector.

"Agriculture in Zambia needs further scientific support because productivity in Zambia is really very low per average yield per hectare," he told Mulungushi University students in Kapiri Mposhi recently