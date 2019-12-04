Business

Chinese envoy gives crop production hints

December 4, 2019
1 Min Read
FARMERS across the country are being encouraged to grow drought-resistant crops such as cassava, millet and sorghum, among others. Here, Kapiri Mposhi women preparing cassava and groundnuts for sale. PICTURE: CHAMBO NG’UNI

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe
ZAMBIA needs scientific support to increase crop production, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has said.
Mr Li said for Zambia to hit the ground hard, the country needs to invest in modern methods of crop production and diversification in the agriculture sector.
“Agriculture in Zambia needs further scientific support because productivity in Zambia is really very low per average yield per hectare,” he told Mulungushi University students in Kapiri Mposhi recently CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1