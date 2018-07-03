Chinese embassy regrets shooting of boy

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Chinese Embassy has regretted the incident in which a six-year-old boy of Chambeshi was allegedly shot and wounded by a Chinese national as he was collecting firewood.

On Saturday, John Mumba of Kalusale was admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he is nursing injuries after the Chinese man allegedly shot him.

Two Chinese have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been charged with the offence of causing grievous bodily harm.

And a Chinese embassy official sent his sympathy to the victim and his family.

"We send words of sympathy to the family of the person who was wounded. We understand that