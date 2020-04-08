Chinese donate to Mail, Times

PRISCILLA MWILA, CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

THE warm weather the country is currently experiencing is favourable in preventing the spread of coronavirus, Zambia Chinese Association (ZCA) vice-president Luan Chunmin has said.

Mr Luan said Zambians should, however, continue observing high levels of hygiene.

He said people need to pay attention to personal hygiene and change their attitude to public health if the disease is to be contained.

Mr Luan, who is also a medical doctor, said this yesterday when the association donated 10,000 masks, 1,000 gloves and 100 bottles of sanitisers worth K300,000 to Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia.

“The new virus survives on wet surface, so when someone coughs, the virus comes out with the saliva but when the saliva evaporates, the CLICK TO READ MORE