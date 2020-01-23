China’s education reforms spur economy

LOVERING SICHIZYA, Mongu

SO many stories have been told about China being the world’s fastest- growing economy, yet not much is said on the driving force behind China’s success story.

From ancient times, the Chinese are known for their love for hard work and education.

Generally, the Chinese people love learning from others and they do not just accept any theory, unless it is scientifically proven.

This trait was passed to the Chinese people by ancient political figure and philosopher Confucius many decades back.

Confucius’ philosophies have played a pivotal role in shaping the education system of the socialist republic.

"Confucius' philosophy impacted society greatly," said Zhang Hongwei, a researcher at China's Agriculture University.