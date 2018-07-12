China to train PF youths in survival skills

STEVEN MVULA and SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

THE Communist Party of China (CPC) has offered to train Patriotic Front (PF) youths in various survival skills to enable them to become self-reliant.CPC school executive vice-president Hu Jianhua said PF youths will be trained in various skills development areas such as agriculture, foreign trade and social mobilisation.

Mr Hu said this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on PF secretary-general Davies Mwila at his office.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/