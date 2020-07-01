China says PF on right path

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CHINA says Zambia will achieve its quest to end poverty among citizens and achieve equitable development as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

The Seventh National Development Plan is Zambia’s blue-print for development for five years up to 2021.

It envisions a prosperous middle-income economy which offers decent employment opportunities for all Zambians of different skills and backgrounds.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says the Patriotic Front (PF) has been on track with its developmental trajectory as enshrined in its manifesto and the 7NDP.

Mr Li said China believes Zambia will attain significant progress in its quest to develop the country and CLICK TO READ MORE