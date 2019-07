CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has assured Chinese investors that Zambia continues to be a safe haven for investment as evidenced by police’s quick action to curb criminal elements that threaten peace.

Mr Li also commended President Edgar Lungu for reassuring local and international investors that Zambia will continue to be safe despite the recent killing of a Chinese couple.