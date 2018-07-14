China pumps $230 million into economy

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has recorded US$231 million new investments from China in various sectors of the economy over the past one year.Chinese Embassy commercial counsellor Ou Yang said in an interview that more Chinese companies are eager to invest in Zambia because of its stable political and investment environment.

Mr Ou said Zambia is among the favourite investment destinations for Chinese businesses as evidenced by the new investment volumes into Zambia recorded over the last one year.