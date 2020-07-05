China ponders cancelling Zambia debt

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

CHINA will consider cancelling Zambia’s debt in form of interest-free common loans that will mature by the end of 2020.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said China will further extend the period of debt suspension from May 1 to the end of 2020 to help the country get over the current economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Li said this during the commissioning of 50 houses for police officers in Mazabuka by President Edgar Lungu.

"To cushion the impact of COVID-19, it is important that there is even closer collaboration and consultations. China and Zambia are both facing