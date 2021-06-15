China donates 100,000 doses to enhance response to COVID

LOVERING SICHIZYA, Lusaka

AS THE third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic soars to alarming levels, the world is left with no option but to use any scientific remedial measures to stop the global pandemic and its toll on humanity. As part of its global response initiative, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved a number of COVID-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Jonson, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac for emergency use. But alas, the unfair distribution of vaccines across the world, coupled with lack of financial capacities by developing countries to procure enough COVID-19 vaccines is making the fight against the pandemic difficult. This is why, the WHO in partnership with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI) and UN agencies has continued rendering support to trials for various vaccines as scientists try to determine the drugs’ efficacy in a bid to strengthen the global response to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This is to ensure that populations around the world are given safe and efficacious vaccines. On June 1, 2021, the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac gained the approval of WHO, becoming part of the drugs authorised for emergency use in the control and prevention of COVID-19. The Institute of Butantan in St Paul, Brazil, has released a report declaring Sinovac effective and recommending its use in fighting the COVID variant which has affected the United Kingdom and some of the BRICS (Brazil, Russian, India, China and South Africa) countries such as South Africa. Since the outbreak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has CLICK TO READ MORE