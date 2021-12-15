Chilufya vows to fight cartel with ‘lion’s claws’

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

DESPITE not naming Patriotic Front (PF) cartel members allegedly fighting to push him into political oblivion, former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has vowed to defend his professional integrity with ‘claws of a lion’.

On Monday, PF national vice-chairperson Davies Chama challenged Dr Chilufya to name and shame the cartel he claimed was fighting him to tarnish his image politically and professionally.

But yesterday while featuring on a Hot FM radio programme, Dr Chilufya said people who thought were pushing him into political oblivion by peddling lies about him have drawn a blank.

“I want to emphasise that I am a doctor that swore oath and cannot expose Zambians to defective drugs, and those who thought were pushing me into political oblivion using those lines have drawn a blank,” he said.

The former minister said the PF internal wrangles significantly contributed to its loss of the August 12 general election because it had committed political suicide.

“As we battle politically and externally, we should avoid the use of the law to create a particular narrative to blemish an individual to push a particular agenda.

“I will allow anyone to take away political responsibility from me, but I will not allow anyone to attack my professional integrity… that I shall fight with CLICK TO READ MORE