Chilufya probe reasonable

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya is not entitled to defamation damages he is seeking in a case he has sued the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) because investigations against him were properly done. Meanwhile, former State House press aide Amos Chanda never obstructed officers who went to search his Woodland’s property, an ACC officer testified yesterday. In the case involving the former Minister of Health, former ACC acting director-general Rosemary Khuzwayo has submitted that Dr Chilufya does not deserve the reliefs he is seeking in court because there was a reasonable cause to investigate him. “The second defendant shall at trial further aver that whatever role she played in investigations touching on the plaintiff, it was done and undertaken in good faith and in exercise of her functions and powers under the ACC Act,” Ms Khuzwayo states. Dr Chilufya has sued ACC and Ms Khuzwayo as first and second defendants respectively, demanding US$50 million special damages for defamation, pain, malicious prosecution, anxiety and mental anguish he allegedly suffered. The lawsuit follows the Mansa Central legislator’s arrest and eventual acquittal when he was Minister of Health in 2020. ACC had charged Dr Chilufya with, among other offences, being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. But after being acquitted, Dr Chilufya sued ACC on grounds that despite being innocent, he was exposed to criminal proceedings and was at risk of being imprisoned if he did not defend himself. Dr Chilufya also complained that ACC issued widely publicised press statements in which it uttered defamatory sentiments linking him to