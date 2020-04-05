Chilufya on AU COVID-19 committee

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has been appointed to the coordinating committee on Covid-19 by the African Union (AU).

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Dr Kennedy Malama, said at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that Dr Chilufya will represent the country on the committee.

Only 10 countries (including Zambia) from Africa will be on the coordinating committee, and will be reporting to heads of states under the African Union.