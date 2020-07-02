CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has continued serving in Government despite being charged with criminal offences because the law presumes him innocent until proven otherwise by the courts.

And State House says President Edgar Lungu respects the independence of the Judiciary and other government institutions and he will not interfere in their operations.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, said in a statement yesterday that President Lungu considers Dr Chilufya innocent in line with Article 18 (2) of the Constitution.

“Article 18 (2) of the Constitution states that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until CLICK TO READ MORE