Chilufya ignores naysayers, focuses on COVID-19 fight

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Health remains transparent on how it handles COVID-19 donations and will not drain its energy in negative talk but will focus on ending the pandemic.

And 12 COVID-19 patients, including five health workers, have been discharged after testing negative to the virus.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said it is sad that some political players are accusing ministry officials of stealing some donated items.

Dr Chilufya said Government has no time to think about pilfering donated items but rather to expend its energies on saving people from the pandemic