Chilufya earned K22m – witness

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya had earnings of over K22 million between November 2013 and February this year.

The court also heard that Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited allegedly sold 6,000 of its shares held in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited to Chilufya at US$200,000.

This is in a case Chilufya, 48, is charged with four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. CLICK TO READ MORE