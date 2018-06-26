Chilufya doubtful for Burundi clash

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SWEDEN-BASED midfielder Edward Chilufya is doubtful for the Niger 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations final round first leg against Burundi.

Under-20 national team coach Charles Bwale said in Lusaka yesterday that Swedish side Djurgardens are reluctant to release Chilufya.

Zambia host Burundi on July 14 with the return leg after a week.

“Edward is doubtful but it will not affect our game plan because we have a good number of players,” Bwale said.

Other foreign-based players in Bwale's plans are striker Kings Kangwa of Israeli side Hapoel Be'ersheva and the England duo of forward Mwiya Malumo and