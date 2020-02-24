Chilufya case: Proof of Lungu’s seriousness

ISAAC PHIRI and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE summoning of Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for interrogations shows that President Edgar Lungu is serious with the fight against corruption.

Young African leaders Initiative (YALI) governance advisor Isaac Mwanza says the summoning of Dr Chilufya proves that there are no sacred cows in the fight against the vice.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/