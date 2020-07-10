Chilufya appears in court over graft

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya yesterday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges.

The minister could, however, not take plea because of the confusion caused by some people who wanted to force their way into the courtroom despite restrictions necessitated by COVID-19.

This compelled Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale to adjourn the case to Thursday next week due to security reasons.

This is in a case Chilufya is facing four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

