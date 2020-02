CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s bid to halt today’s parliamentary by-election in Chilubi yesterday failed.

This was after Lusaka High Court Judge-in-Charge Gertrude Chawatama yesterday adjourned the matter in a case the two opposition political parties wanted the Chilubi polls to be postponed to next week.