Chilubi votes for council chair

HENRY SINYANGWE, Chilubi

BARELY a year after voting in their new area Member of Parliament in a by-election, Chilubi residents this Thursday again go to the polls, this time to fill in the position of council chairperson.

The position fell vacant after the death of Daniel Mwila in a road accident in August. He had won the seat on the Patriotic Front ticket.

Chilubi, which is one of the vastest of Zambia’s districts, is almost entirely surrounded by Lake Bangweulu.

The district comprises the mainland and the island.

Chilubi’s population is currently estimated at over 100,000, and is the third most densely populated districts in Northern Province at 17. 5 persons per square kilometre, after Mbala and Kasama, which have 24.3 and 21.5 persons per similar areas, respectively.

The district has 46,677 registered voters and 22 wards.

Four candidates are contesting for the position of CLICK TO READ MORE