Chilubi: Land on the waters

JACK MWEWA, Chilubi

TRAVERSING the lenght and breadth of Lake Bangweulu islands in Luapula and Northern provinces has now improved from the tedious days when the Post Boat ran on a single engine.

With wearisome travelling arrangements, life and living on the islands dotted on Lake Bangweulu was confined to water.

Patriarchs of the island will tell you that the name Chilubi is derived from a strange upside- down giant tree which had leaves under water and roots upward.

The tree was marvelled at as a mystery dolly, Ichilubi in local dialet to mean an island where you can find the ambiguity plant.

Chilubi Island, which is the furthest island after Mbabala and Chishi, though located over 100 kilometres from Samfya harbour