Chilubi in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have asked the Lusaka High Court to halt tomorrow’s parliamentary by-election in Chilubi because of alleged serious breaches of the electoral code of conduct.

The two opposition political parties have applied for ex parte interim injunction to stop the Chilubi parliamentary by-election from going ahead while the High Court determines some issues raised by the two political parties.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/