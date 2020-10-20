Chilubi chiefs applaud development

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chilubi

TRADITIONAL leaders in Chilubi are impressed with the various projects Government is implementing in the area.

They are also hopeful Constitution Amendment Bill 10 will be passed into law to facilitate more growth in the area.

Headmen and headwomen in Matipa have thanked Government for projects like construction of secondary schools and hospitals on the mainland and island which is part of the district.

The traditional leaders said this yesterday when President Edgar Lungu called on them.

Speaking on behalf of others, headman Chitondo said the Patriotic Front (PF) has delivered on many of the campaign promises which CLICK TO READ MORE