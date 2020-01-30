Chilubi by-election sees no female candidate

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THAT the five political parties contesting the forthcoming Chilubi parliamentary by-election have adopted all male candidates is a shot in the foot at Zambia’s efforts to attain 50-50 gender parity in leadership and decision-making positions in the country.

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has adopted Mulenga Fube, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted Stanslous Chewe, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted Henry Kalenga.

Others are People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Mark Mpundu and Charles Kalala from United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ).

The scenario is a concern because Zambia is a signatory to the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development (2008), which requires that “State Parties shall endeavour that, by 2015, at least fifty percent of decision-making positions in the public and private sectors are held by women, including the use of affirmative action measures as provided for in Article 5.”

The SADC Protocol on Gender advocates that member countries enhance the advancement of women empowerment by, among others, lobbying governments to place women in positions of decision-making.

Some of the articles used are 12 and 13 which seek to advance governance with specific focus on representation and participation of women.

These two clauses provide for the equal representation of women in all areas of decision-making, both public and private, and suggest that this target be achieved through constitutional and other legislative provisions, including affirmative action.

It further stipulates that Member States should adopt specific legislative measures and other strategies, policies and programmes to ensure that women participate effectively in electoral processes and decision-making by, among others, building capacity, providing support and establishing and strengthening structures to enhance gender mainstreaming.

Nevertheless, there are still many chances that present themselves for Zambia to attain 50-50 gender parity by 2030, such as the adoption of candidates for the Chilubi by-election.

Sadly, looking at the adopted candidates, political parties are showing that there is little progress in inching towards the desired goal of increased numbers of women representation in politics.

However, the question that begs for answers is: why have political parties adopted men only with full knowledge that the country is yet to make strides in achieving gender parity?

PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri explains that the party picked a male candidate on merit.

Ms Phiri has observed that women don’t seem to want to participate in politics. Out of 17 PF candidates for the Chilubi by-election, only two were women.

She attributed the low number to violence, insults, and cyber-bullying, which is a hindrance to female-folk.

“In some areas where we go to campaign which are not our strongholds, we face crossfires. And which woman would want to participate in politics of violence?” she said.

The NDC says an election is competitive by nature, therefore the best candidate wins and gets adopted.

Party chairperson for gender and development Saboi Imboela says women are sometimes not adopted because they are not assertive and do not position themselves as men do.

Ms Imboela has observed that women are laid back while men are on the ground selling themselves and convincing the electorate that they will deliver once put into office.

“We are however glad that at national level, the Zambia National Women’s Lobby is all out to build capacity in our women-folk,” she noted.

Similarly, the UPND says the party would have loved to field female candidates but there were none.

UPND secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says there was no woman from the party in Chilubi who took interest to stand.

Party national chairperson for women Namakau Kabwiku said women are afraid to participate in politics because they are victimised and fear violence.

“To achieve gender parity, there is need for affirmative action, there’s also need to advocate that Bill 10 includes the quota system where all positions are shared equally among males and females of that particular organisation or group.

For example, if the chairperson is female, then her vice should be male, and if there are four positions, then two should be given to females and the other two to men,” Ms Kabwiku said.

However, PAC president Andyford Banda said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have not done enough to sensitise women to participate in politics.

Mr Banda is of the view that to achieve gender parity, NGOs and Government must ensure that they educate women on the need to participate in governance.

“Since Government signed the SADC Protocol, it has a duty to ensure that it attains 50-50 women representation in politics,” he said.

The adoption of all male candidates is a disappointment to the women’s movement, which believes political parties have missed an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality and women’s participation in decision-making.

Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) explains that the Chilubi by-election presented an opportunity to all the political parties to at least maintain the numbers of women in the House.

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale says last year the country lost two female Members of Parliament, moving from 18 percent to now a paltry 17.2 percent.

“Therefore, the decision of the governing party, PF, and opposition political parties to go against the appeals by the women’s movement to have a replacement of a female in the by-election dampens the commitment to 50-50 representation of both men and women,” Ms Mwale says.

In light of the above, sustainable development will remain elusive.