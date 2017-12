PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FORMER President Frederick Chiluba’s son, Frederick Chiluba Junior, has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing a Samsung cell phone.

The 33-year-old Chiluba Jr, who is charged with theft, allegedly stole the phone valued at K8,500 from Brenda Nakazwe on September 2, 2017.

Ms Nakazwe told Lusaka Magistrate Ntandose Chabala that she met Chiluba in Woodlands around 18:00 hours and that he asked to use her Samsung S7edge phone.